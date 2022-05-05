Sky Cams
Who will be the King of Sole? WTOC’s Sam Bauman & Max Diekneite raising money for Ronald McDonald House

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have been excited to get WTOC personnel back out into the community and involved with local events again and now two of our own are right in the middle of another one - competing to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire ahead of its “Wine, Women and Shoes” event next week.

Anchors Sam Bauman and Max Diekneite are “shoe guys.” It’s a great cause, and they’re having a little bit of fun while raising money.

All jokes aside, people should know that the money they donate, goes directly to helping families in our area in a time of need.

Bill Sorochak, the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, joined WTOC on Morning Break.

Our Dal Cannady was a “shoe guy” once before.

The event itself is a great time, and it brings out the best in people. It will be Max and Sam’s job to walk around with a tray with shoes on it, and convince people to donate.

As Bill has mentioned to us, people are so giving in our community, so we are very excited for it. That’s next Thursday night.

But, if you can’t make it to the big event, there’s another way you can help out.

Just point your camera at the QR code and a page will pop up where you can donate.

King of Sole
King of Sole(WTOC)

We hope you will help Max and Sam reach their goal, and help out a great cause in the process.

They have just a few more days to reach our goals of $1,000 each.

