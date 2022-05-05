Yellow bows hung up to show military support

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re driving down Bacon Street in downtown Pembroke, you’ll notice some new additions to the sidewalks - yellow bow which are the result of a collaboration between the City of Hinesville and Melinda Schneider, also known as the Yellow Bow Lady.

“After we had the tornado, it delayed us on so many things. After they heard about that, the DDA and the Yellow Bow Lady in Hinesville, they were willing to donate and found volunteers who were willing to help make the bows.”

Schneider has been making yellow bows for 20 years… and Thursday’s donation… is extra meaningful.

“I just hope the Pembroke residents get an extra little boost out of it. They need it,” said Schneider.

The bows are a symbol of military support. The community is located right next to Fort Stewart and has been dealing with a recent deployment of soldiers to Europe on top of last month’s tornado.

The bows... going up merely blocks from buildings that were almost completely destroyed.

“I feel like it brightens everything up after the storm. I know it was a traumatic thing that happened. A lot of people lost their homes and businesses. Just to see this kind of pop of color downtown will help get people back into normality, I guess.”

A return to normality, something these city officials and Melinda hopes the yellow bows help establish.

Pembroke City employees finished hanging the rest of the 50 bows throughout town today as the town continues to recover.

