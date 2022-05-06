Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

11-year-old sends elementary school assistant principal to hospital following argument, police say

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Drayton Hall Elementary...
According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Drayton Hall Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon for reports of an assault.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood, Ray Rivera and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – An elementary school assistant principal in South Carolina was sent to the hospital after she was assaulted by an 11-year-old student, police said.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to Drayton Hall Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

At the scene, the assistant principal told officers that she pulled the 11-year-old student out of class to have him clean up a mess he made in the boy’s bathroom. This led to an argument, and the student cursed at her, then struck her in the face, according to an incident report.

The assistant principal said the student started to kick and punch her torso while she was attempting to stop him. Eventually, the two parties were separated, and the student was brought to the principal’s office.

Investigators said they saw a red marking across the victim’s eye where she was struck. She was taken to the hospital following the incident for evaluation.

Later, police talked to the student about the incident.

The student claimed he did not make the mess in the boy’s bathroom and that he was tired of the victim telling him what to do. After striking her, the student says he attempted to leave, but the victim stopped him, and he continued to strike her in the face and curse at her.

Police asked if the student felt the assistant principal deserved it; the student reportedly said she did and that he did not feel bad about it.

Another staff member at the school told officers that she had been assaulted by the same student recently. Bruising was seen on the staff members’ arms from the alleged incident, the report stated.

No arrests have been made because of the student’s age.

Police said they are working with the assistant principal to figure out whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills 8 people, injures 40
SCAD’s Sand Arts Festival on Tybee Island
SCAD’s Sand Arts Festival on Tybee Island
President Joe Biden is set to announce on Friday that five major U.S. manufacturers have made...
Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is...
Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection