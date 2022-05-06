Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

30th Hollis Stacy Award winner announced

30th Hollis Stacy Award winner announced
30th Hollis Stacy Award winner announced(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second straight year, Veronica Sierzant of Islands High School has won the 30th Hollis Stacy Award.

The award is given to the most versatile female athlete in Savannah.

Last year, she was the first sophomore to win the award.

Sierzant plays four sports for the Sharks - volleyball, basketball, soccer and track.

She’s just the 5th athlete to win the award twice and, if she wins as a senior, would be the only 3-time winner.

She will receive her award Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Islands gym and the public is invited.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule
THE News at 4
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule
GHSA logo
GHSA: Athletes must compete based on gender from birth certificate