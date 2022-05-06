30th Hollis Stacy Award winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second straight year, Veronica Sierzant of Islands High School has won the 30th Hollis Stacy Award.

The award is given to the most versatile female athlete in Savannah.

Last year, she was the first sophomore to win the award.

Sierzant plays four sports for the Sharks - volleyball, basketball, soccer and track.

She’s just the 5th athlete to win the award twice and, if she wins as a senior, would be the only 3-time winner.

She will receive her award Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Islands gym and the public is invited.

