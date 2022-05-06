Sky Cams
Chatham Co. Police looking for missing vulnerable woman

Minnie Lee
Minnie Lee(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Minnie Lee Adams, 66, was last seen on Thursday around 1:45 p.m. in the Enclave Boulevard area. She was expected to be at her destination in Savannah no later than 3:00 p.m., but never arrived. Adams did not have her cell phone with her.

Adams suffers from several medical conditions, and her family stated that it is unlike her to leave and not return.

Adams is described as a Black female, who is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 190 lbs., and has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. Adams was driving a white, 2016 Toyota Sienna minivan, with Georgia license tag RRG 8499. She was last seen wearing faded jeans and a grey sweatshirt.

Her family tells police she has numerous friends and family in the Estill, S.C. area, where she was known by her maiden name of Bostick.

Anyone with information should call 911.

