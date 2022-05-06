City leaders dedicate Richmond Hill’s fire station to volunteer

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A ceremony was held in Richmond Hill to honor one resident’s decades of service.

City leaders renamed the firehouse there after Theron Darieng Sr.

Janine Darieng, Theron Darieng’s wife said, “we’re all just so proud of him. He’s been a dedicated servant to the city of Richmond Hill for, oh gosh, years and years and years.”

Darieng’s family look on as city leaders rename one of Richmond Hill’s fire stations after the man many say has played a crucial role in the city’s history.

“He is just Richmond Hill. And it’s our honor actually to name this building after him,” said Mayor Russ Carpenter.

The station will now be known as the Captain Theron Darieng, Sr. Building.

Darieng served here for nearly 40 years as a volunteer firefighter, eventually earning the rank of Captain.

He also served on city council for more than a decade, and many say his role was pivotal for incorporating the city 60 years ago.

Bob Darieng, Theron Darieng’s son said, “we’re all just so thankful to the city and everybody else. It’s a long time coming and we’re just glad to see it.”

Credited with helping to forge Richmond Hill’s history, Darieng and his name will now be a part of that history for many years to come.

Darieng said that he enjoyed serving his community and he encourages everyone to do the same.

