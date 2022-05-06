Coast Guard searching for person after plane crashes near Wassaw Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Coast Guard confirms a plane has crashed off the coast of Wassaw Island. The Coast Guard identified the plane as a Cirrus SR22. The search area is about 20 miles southeast of Wassaw.

USCG says the FAA reported the aircraft went down with one person on board at 8:43 a.m.

A Coast Guard boat crew from Station Tybee and a helicopter from Air Station Savannah are searching for the missing plane. Good Samaritans are also joining the search.

The 165th Airlift Wing confirms the plane was not part of the Sentry Savannah military drills that have been taking off from Savannah and performing exercises along the coast this week.

