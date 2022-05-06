First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible this afternoon/evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Our morning starts out dry with morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It’ll be another quick warmup with temperatures in the 80s already by lunchtime. Highs top out in the lower 90s away from the coast ahead of strong to severe storms. These storms will move into our western communities during the midafternoon hours, moving toward the coast by sunset/dinnertime.

Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging wind and hail, but an isolated tornado is also possible. pic.twitter.com/C28COgj9CX — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 6, 2022

These storms will have the capability of producing damaging wind, hail and even a tornado or two. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts on Friday! The showers and storms will move offshore after sunset, leading to a calmer rest of the evening.

Friday Tybee Tides: 1.1′ 6:37AM I 5.6′ 12:49PM I 1.2′ 6:42PM

This weekend, Saturday is trending slightly drier, but there will still be isolated afternoon showers and storms around with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be completely dry with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

We will start to notice cooler air filter in Monday with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs near 80 degrees.

Beach and boating plans look decent for this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. Saturday will be a bit breezy with an offshore wind of 15-20 miles per hour compared to a northerly breeze around 10 miles per hour on Sunday.

Next week looks dry with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs near 80 degrees.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.