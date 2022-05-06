Georgia Southern program asking for voice donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve heard of blood drives, food drives, and even hair drives. But did you know you can donate your voice to those who have lost theirs?

The Georgia Southern University RiteCare Center for Communication Sciences and Disorders is in the middle of the center’s second annual voice drive, collecting voice recordings that will be used to create synthetic voices for people who have lost theirs or have trouble communicating.

“Individuals that have lost their voices may include people that may have neurologically progressive diseases such as ALS, or they may have had a stroke that impacts their language,” explains Georgia Southern instructor and speech language pathologist Brittany Patnaude.

Donations are made by recording the approximately 3,500 sentences needed to create a complete digital voice. That recording takes up to five to seven hours, but can be broken up into shorter sessions.

Recordings can be done at home. Donors just need a computer and a microphone headset.

The RiteCare Center says recordings are submitted to VOCALiD, a voice artificial intelligence company that crafts custom, synthetic voices through machine learning and speech-blending algorithms.

The synthetic voices can then be used in alternative and augmentative communication devices many who have lost their voice use to communicate.

“The voices that come pre-programmed on those devices typically tend to be robotic and not natural,” Patnaude explains. “The voice donation system allows it to be a little bit more natural.”

“The more voices we get, the more options that person has to choose a voice that really aligns with their personality and their identity,” says Georgia Southern University Director of Clinical Education Dr. Tory Candea.

Dr. Candea says allowing the recipient to have a voice that fits their personality helps them regain a key part of who they are.

“A voice is essential to almost all communication processes,” she says. “When you lose it, you do lose a part of yourself. By donating, you’re allowing somebody to have access to something that they may have lost.”

In their first drive in 2021, the center says they collected more than 16,000 sentences. This year, they say they’ve collected around 3,000 recorded sentences with a few days left to go in the drive.

The deadline for recordings to be submitted is Wednesday, May 11.

For more information on how to donate, email tcandea@georgiasouthern.edu.

