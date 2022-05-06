Sky Cams
Man stabbed multiple times in Hinesville

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was found in his garage after being stabbed multiple times in Hinesville.

Just after 3 p.m., Hinesville Police officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Thomas street where they found the man with multiple stab wounds.

According to Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard, the suspect was attempting to commit a crime against the victim.

Hinesville police say one or more instruments were used in the stabbing.

The suspect was detained a few houses down.

The man was taken to the hospital and has life threatening injuries.

