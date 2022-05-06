Sky Cams
Police investigating after body found off a road in Baxley

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Baxley need your help after they found a man dead on the outskirts of the city.

Friday morning on James Drive off Knight Sawmill Road, a driver came through and spotted a body off the road.

That driver called police and his truck still sat in the road in to the afternoon as police and GBI agents collected evidence and looked for any signs for what could have happened.

Baxley Police identified the victim as 29 year old Lennel Jerimiah Dasher, of Baxley. They say he had what may be a gunshot wound, but they’ll need an autopsy to confirm.

Police say the spot sits in the city limits, but away from anything else other than the sawmill. They also say they don’t see this kind of violent crime often.

Chief Jeffery Taylor said, “I’ve been here August will be two years, and this will be our first.”

They’re now tracking any information about where all Dasher was on Thursday, and with whom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baxley Police or the GBI’s Douglas office.

