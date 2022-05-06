Ribbon cutting for new stadium at Savannah High School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school stadium is now ready for action at Savannah High School.

The new facility includes 2,000 seats, a state of the art scoreboard, as well as home and visitor locker and weight rooms.

The projected cost of the project was over $7 million. The money came from ESPLOST funding.

District leaders say it’s a great addition to their resources.

“This is a momentums day here at blue jacket nation we are so excited to have our home stadium where we are looking to hitting that field in the fall,” Dr. Gequetta Jenkins, the principal of Savannah High School.

Dr. Jenkins says she is confident there will be lots of wins.

She says graduation will not be held there. The first use of the stadium is expected to happen this fall.

