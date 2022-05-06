Savannah State University holds commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day for more than 300 Savannah State students, as they officially became graduates during the 200th commencement ceremony in the university’s storied history.

The ceremony kicked off this morning inside T.A. Wright Stadium. Delivering the undergraduate reflections speech, was Krystal Smith.

“Our theme is that we all went through all these different emotions together. I kind of based it on the Disney movie, Inside Out, because I’m a big Disney fan. So just feeling those emotions one last time together.”

The Class of 2022 endured the disruptions of the pandemic, leaning on each other, faculty and family to make it to today.

“We have been through a lot these past two years with COVID. So to just be able to get here and have graduation in-person, it means everything,” said Christian Hill.

Hill says his family is his biggest support system, including his grandmother whom he lost at the beginning of his senior year. He honored her by wearing her picture on his cap.

“To just be able to have her with me today, even though she’s not here in-person, she is here with me in my heart.”

For Corey Straughter, earning a degree from Savannah State University is a family tradition of sorts.

“Graduating from this university, I’m a legacy. My grandmother graduated from here, my late great-grandmother...who she passed just recently...she graduated from here, too. So it meant a lot for me, and everybody knows, everybody has a Savannah State degree...so it means a lot to me to get one too and be a part of the club.”

Straughter’s journey here was also somewhat unique, as he was just one of a few students earning a degree from Savannah State before getting his high school diploma, through their dual enrollment program.

At the end of the ceremony, tassels shifted from the right to the left, signifying the end of one journey for the 365 graduates, and the beginning of another.

