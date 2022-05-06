Sky Cams
SCAD Sand Arts Festival returns Friday

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have plans to head to the beach Friday, you may stumble on people creating something in the sand that would put your best sandcastles to shame.

The SCAD Sand Arts Festival gets underway this morning on Tybee Island.

Students are starting to arrive and will soon get to work on their sand creations.

The sand sculpting contest starts at 10 a.m. The students have until 2 p.m. to complete their masterpieces.

We are expecting more than 500 students and more than 100 unique sand sculptures.

Winners will be announced at 3:30.

We will start leveling the sculptures around 4:30 to make the beach pristine again and safe for the sea turtles and other wildlife.

