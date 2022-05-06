SCAD’s Sand Arts Festival on Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 500 Savannah College of Art and Design students spent the day out on Tybee creating beautiful sand sculptures for the 2022 Sand Arts Festival.

Strategy was the name of the game here. The students said they spent the last few weeks coming up with a plan and learning different techniques in order to win first place in their category.

More than 100 teams made up of SCAD students and alumni got to show off their artistic talents by way of sand! The teams competed in a variety of categories including sand relief, which are the designs built low to the ground.

Then there was a sandcastle, sand sculpture and a wind category as well where students could design and build kites. SCAD gave out over $20,000 in prizes, so the winning teams left with some cash in their hands.

The teams were made up of students with all kinds of majors. Asia Jones says everyone on her team are performing arts majors, who don’t often work with their hands, but they wanted to give it their best shot and have some fun!

“We picked the sand sculpture because we felt like it was going to be one of the most difficult sculptures to build. We wanted to showcase our skills as, you know, students who don’t typically work with our hands. Most of us are performing arts in my group. I am so excited to see how everybody collaborates together. I mean, isn’t that was SCAD’s for?”

Now that the festival is all wrapped up, the masterpieces have been knocked down and the sand is smoothed out again for the sea turtles. If you didn’t get a chance to come check out the amazing work, you can find pictures of the designs on SCAD’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

