Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Sonye’s 5K Walk for the Cure happening Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks National Lupus Awareness Month, which is an opportunity for everyone to raise awareness in the community through fundraisers and getting involved.

This weekend you can do just that with the Sonye’s 5K walk for the cure.

Joining us to tell us more about the walk and how you can spread awareness this month was Coordinator, Roshawn Sams.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Rescue Me: Mickey
Rescue Me: Mickey
SCAD Sand Arts Festival returns Friday
SCAD Sand Arts Festival returns Friday
SCAD Sand Arts Festival returns Friday
SCAD Sand Arts Festival returns Friday
Books to Kids drive at Walmart on Montgomery Cross Rd. on Friday
Books to Kids drive at Walmart on Montgomery Cross Rd. on Friday