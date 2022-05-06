Sky Cams
Volunteers to return to East Georgia Regional Hospital

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of cheerful volunteers will return next week to Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

They’ll staff welcome desks and take up the duties they had before Covid-19 forced hospitals like theirs to lockdown access.

Hospital leaders say this latest set of changes reflects what we’re now seeing in the pandemic.

Next week, you’ll be able to enter East Georgia Regional without a staff person checking your temperature. They’re beginning to lift some of the protocols set up for Covid-19. One thing you will see are the volunteers with the hospital auxiliary at entrance desks.

The 40 or so volunteers in the auxiliary have been absent since the hospital went on lockdown in 2020. They’ll be back at desks to offer information and directions to visitors.

David Keene, the hospital auxiliary president, said, “they’re ready to come back. They’re excited. I have one member who’s 85...and she’s so excited she doesn’t know what to do with herself. She is ready to come back.”

They’ll also reopen entrances that have been closed in order for visitors to be screened. But everyone will still be required to wear masks to protect patients, visitors, staff, and the volunteers.

These changes go into affect Monday morning.

