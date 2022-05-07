Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 05-07-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Windy, yes, but thank you cold front for ushering some cooler air. High pressure stemming from Canada will build down the Atlantic coast today through the middle of the coming week. Then, an area of low pressure that’s will have been hanging out off North Carolina for the week will meander towards the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, giving us a chance at some much needed rain.

In the meantime, it was only 74° in Statesboro and 80° in Savannah Saturday afternoon. The sun sets at 8:10pm and temperatures will range from 70-74°.

Daybreak Sunday, Mother’s Day, 55° inland and 60° for the islands with mostly sunny skies. The winds will be less gusty, and we’ll have more sunshine in the afternoon, with highs only in the middle 70s!

Monday: get ready for a few upper 40s for morning lows closer to US Hwy 1 and GA Hwy 301 with lots of sunshine, a light north breeze and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temps will then rise to within a few degrees of normal beginning Tuesday through the work week as the surface high begins to weaken/retreat. All the while, a large area of low pressure will slowly moving parallel south along the Atlantic coast. Coastal to I-95 showers possible Thursday with better rain chances Friday lingering into Saturday.

Marine: Small Craft Advisory until 8pm Saturday evening with NW winds 15-20 kts, seas 4-5 ft. Sunday...N winds 10-15 kts gusting to 20 kts, seas 3-4 ft. Sunday night...N winds 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kt, seas 3-4 ft.

Stay safe!

JErtle

