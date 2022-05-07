Sky Cams
One person injured in accident involving a tractor(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was injured Friday night following an accident where a woman’s car hit a tractor with a mower.

According to the Georgia State Patrol and the Liberty County Fire Services Chief, the accident happened right before 9 p.m. on Leroy Coffer Highway in Liberty County.

The vehicle flipped onto the tractor and the woman had to be extracted.

She has been taken to the hospital.

