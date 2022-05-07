Sky Cams
Seeing double: twins sign to cheer at different ACC schools

St. Vincent’s Academy was seeing double Friday as twin sisters signed their National Letters of Intent to cheer collegiately at different Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schools.
St. Vincent seniors Ansley Drew (left) and Maddie Drew (right) each signed to cheer at ACC schools next year.(WTOC-TV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Vincent’s Academy was seeing double Friday as twin sisters signed their National Letters of Intent to cheer collegiately at different Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schools.

Ansley Drew signed with Clemson to cheer on the Tigers in the fall, while her sister Maddie signed with Georgia Tech to cheer for the Yellow Jackets this upcoming season.

Both seniors were part of the Benedictine cheerleading squad for the last four years, and have spent 10 years doing competitive cheer with the Savannah Sharks; all while maintaining 4.0 grade point averages, and doing volunteer work.

They say sharing these final milestones before graduation have been special.

“I’m just really excited to finally get to sign to go to Clemson,” Ansley, who was captain of BC’s cheer squad for 2021-22, said. “The recruitment process has been a long process, but in the end it all worked out and I’m so excited for the next four years.”

Maddie, who was a 4-year letter winner, said she knows it will be an adjustment being away from her sister in the fall.

“It’s definitely a surreal experience,” she said. “Everything is like, settling in, and the fact that we are going to different colleges, and we’re both going to be D-1 athletes, which is super cool, and I’m very excited to see her on the field.”

She won’t have to wait long to do so, they’ll open the 2022 football season on opposite sidelines for the first time as Clemson faces Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to kick off the year.

