1 injured person after shooting in the 900 block of E. 33rd Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. 33rd Street Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, an adult male and female in their 50′s were involved in an altercation inside a residence.

The female received serious injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

