Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

1 injured person after shooting in the 900 block of E. 33rd Street

1 injured after shooting
1 injured after shooting(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. 33rd Street Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, an adult male and female in their 50′s were involved in an altercation inside a residence.

The female received serious injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Police lights
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
The owner of River Street Sweets and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, Stan Strickland passed away at...
Stanley Strickland, Savannah’s “Candy Man” remembered
Savannah Police are investigating after two people were injured after a shooting in downtown...
2 injured after early morning shooting in downtown Savannah
Saturday marks Lowcountry Lemonade Day
When life gives you lemons: Lowcountry Lemonade Day teaches kids financial literacy