1 injured person after shooting in the 900 block of E. 33rd Street
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of E. 33rd Street Sunday afternoon.
According to the police, an adult male and female in their 50′s were involved in an altercation inside a residence.
The female received serious injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
#SPDAlert - SPD is on the scene of a domestic related shooting in the 900 block of E. 33 St. An adult male and female in their 50’s were involved in an altercation inside a residence. The female received serious injuries. No further information is available.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 8, 2022
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.