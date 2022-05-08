2 injured after early morning shooting in downtown Savannah

Sky Cams
By Brian Bailey
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after two people were injured after a shooting in downtown Savannah.

In a post on social media just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police say they arrived to the scene at Bull Street and Broughton Street and found one person with non-life threating injures and another person with serious injures.

No further information is available at this time.

