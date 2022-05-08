2 injured after early morning shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after two people were injured after a shooting in downtown Savannah.

In a post on social media just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, police say they arrived to the scene at Bull Street and Broughton Street and found one person with non-life threating injures and another person with serious injures.

SPDAlert - SPD Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Bull/Broughton. One person received non-life-threatening injuries, one person recorded serious injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident. There are no further details available at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 8, 2022

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.