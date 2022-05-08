Sky Cams
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at the Planned Parenthood Southeast bake sale

Abortion rights demonstrators gather at the Planned Parenthood Southeast bake sale
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at the Planned Parenthood Southeast bake sale(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A leaked document signaling the Supreme Court could overturn Roe versus Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, continues to spark protests nationwide.

Supporters and those against abortion gathered at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market in Savannah.

“I’m out here supporting planned parenthood, supporting the right to choose, the right to have sex education, the right to have access to things to prevent pregnancy, and supporting people that have to make really hard choices,” Darcy Melton, Demonstrator said.

The demonstrators lined the walkways of Forsyth Park by booths near a Planned Parenthood Southeast bake sale.

Sale organizers say the Plan C: Cookies for Choice event is an annual fundraiser for the organization.

And while the demonstrations remained peaceful those for and against were eager to talk with those walking by.

“Abortion is something that a lot of places in the world have access to, a lot of people have access to it. And in America, apparently, we might not soon. So, I’m here and I’m just trying to help out where I can,” Melton said.

“Every unborn child has dignity and value no matter how small they are or where they are in their stage of growth. Abortion is wrong and is murdering a human,” Cecilia Manley, Demonstrator said.

The demonstrations follow a nationwide outcry after a leaked draft opinion suggested the Supreme Court could be set to overturn Roe versus Wade.

Demonstrators say the news motivated them to be at Saturday’s bake sale.

“And explain what the verdict would mean and I’m just out here regardless of that because I want to save all unborn children,” Manley said.

Some, who frequent the park say the Forsyth Park Farmers’ Market is no place for these demonstrations.

“It’s sad because who loses out are all the farmers. I talked to the guy right next to them, he’s selling nothing because no one wants to go near that or maybe half the crowd does. It doesn’t matter what side of the issue you’re on, who’s really getting hurt here are the local farmers,” Scott Gooch, Farmers’ Market Attendee said.

Planned parenthood Southeast says the bake sale was scheduled before news of the leak broke and was created in 2019.

