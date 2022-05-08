Stanley Strickland, Savannah’s “Candy Man” remembered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have ever eaten a praline in Savannah, it most likely has been from River Street Sweets. The man behind the sweet treat was laid to rest Saturday.

Stanley Eugene Strickland, passed away this week. He and his then wife and two children began making candy on River Street in the early 70s before River Street was the bustling tourist area we know now.

Their pralines generate more than $30 million in annual sales, but his family says he was more than making candy. He loved his three children, wife Tonya, and friends fiercely.

Stanley Strickland was 78.

