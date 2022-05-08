Bryan Co. tornado recovery efforts continue, Park Place will host a clean up

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a devastating tornado hit Bryan County on April 5, cleanup efforts are still being made all around.

Park Place is hosting a Clean Up at 9 a.m. May 14 in the Park Place Community.

They ask that you wear closed toe shoes and bring tools such as rakes and wheelbarrows for the cleanup.

Lunch will be provided for volunteers, and everyone aged ten and up is welcome to come help.

