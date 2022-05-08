When life gives you lemons: Lowcountry Lemonade Day teaches kids financial literacy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were driving through the Coastal Empire, you may have noticed some lemonade stands set up around town for Lowcountry Lemonade Day.

It’s a program designed to teach kids steps in business planning and financial literacy by running their very own lemonade stand.

There were 5 stands set up across the area Saturday including in downtown Savannah.

That’s where WTOC spoke with a mom whose daughter is taking part for the second year in a row and says she’s seen quite the difference this time around.

“It’s been great. Last year I really had to try and push her to it and this year she just she was just really into it and it’s really nice to see her grow and progress, not just on the business side but also as a kid turning into a little girl,” Thao Bolfik, Parent said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.