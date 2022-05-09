Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black hopes to represent Republicans in the U.S. Senate race

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gary Black points to his experience as Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and knowing the ins and outs of business.

He believes he’s more qualified to represent Republicans in the U.S. Senate race.

“It comes down to whether you want to win the seat or not. Hershel Walker will never get elected,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said.

He says the major issues facing Georgians and Americans nationwide are border security and bringing the economy back on track.

“That’s a non-partisan, non-zip code issue. Inflation is eating us all alive. Who has the trusted experience and background and track record to solve those things?”

He says his experience in state policy would help in Washington when it comes to trade agreements, tariffs, and more.

“I know Georgia and Georgia knows me. I can plug all those things together and be able to go to work immediately is what I’m absolutely prepared to do,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said.

He says he’s hearing from Republican voters who want to oust freshman Democratic senator Rev. Rafael Warnock.

“You can’t just fire him. The way you do that is to win an election. I can win this election. Hershel Walker will never win this election in November,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said.

He says he hopes voters will look beyond popularity and choose a candidate with experience to help lead the nation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Hershel Walker made a stop in Statesboro during his campaign run
Herschel Walker made a stop in Statesboro during his campaign run
The NAACP speaks out about voting changes in Evans County
The NAACP speaks out about voting changes in Evans County
Sec. Raffensperger discusses the election process in Savannah
Sec. Raffensperger visits Savannah to discuss the election process
Poll worker shares her experience with Rotary meeting
Poll worker shares her experience working elections