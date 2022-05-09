Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black hopes to represent Republicans in the U.S. Senate race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gary Black points to his experience as Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and knowing the ins and outs of business.

He believes he’s more qualified to represent Republicans in the U.S. Senate race.

“It comes down to whether you want to win the seat or not. Hershel Walker will never get elected,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said.

He says the major issues facing Georgians and Americans nationwide are border security and bringing the economy back on track.

“That’s a non-partisan, non-zip code issue. Inflation is eating us all alive. Who has the trusted experience and background and track record to solve those things?”

He says his experience in state policy would help in Washington when it comes to trade agreements, tariffs, and more.

“I know Georgia and Georgia knows me. I can plug all those things together and be able to go to work immediately is what I’m absolutely prepared to do,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said.

He says he’s hearing from Republican voters who want to oust freshman Democratic senator Rev. Rafael Warnock.

“You can’t just fire him. The way you do that is to win an election. I can win this election. Hershel Walker will never win this election in November,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said.

He says he hopes voters will look beyond popularity and choose a candidate with experience to help lead the nation.

