Bluffton prepares for hurricane season

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A week of tips and information to get families in Bluffton ready for hurricane season started Monday.

Stephen Combs, the emergency manager for Bluffton, said, “each day has a different theme and it will culminate with our preparedness expo on Saturday, May 14 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Oyster Factory Park.”

The first theme of the week is emergency kits. Something the town’s emergency manager has recommendations for that you can pick up from your local grocery store.

“What we want to encourage residents to do is make sure that they have three days of non-perishable food items as well as water not just for them but for their pets.”

With the possible dangers of hurricane season in mind there’s an overarching message the town wants you to know.

“Don’t just sit back and say hey I rode a previous hurricane the next one coming is not going to be a big deal, because every hurricane is different, every disaster is different and presents different situations. You want to make sure you have the readiness for you and your family because there may be times where first responders can’t get on scene,” said Combs.

Hurricane season starts June 1.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.