Business owners react to road rage incident on Bull and Broughton Street

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead after a road rage incident turned violent in downtown Savannah.

“Right out here is quite frightening,” Tony Boggs said.

The intersection at Bull and Broughton Streets was quite a different scene around 2:30 Sunday morning.

“Just seems like another Saturday night in Savannah,” Lenon Whitney said.

Savannah Police say a 32-year-old man died and a woman was injured after gunshots rang out as a result of a road rage incident.

“You think of road rage as being something on the interstate. You don’t think it would be in downtown Savannah. I was very surprised,” Boggs said.

This hustling and bustling intersection, businesses say, isn’t normally an area marked off with caution tape.

“It’s scary when something happens right in front of your home or your business,” Boggs said.

“It is kind of scary that it’s moving closer out of the bar scene,” Whitney said.

Businesses like Levy Jewelers and Spa Bleu were already closed for the night, something they say they were thankful for.

“Fortunately, most of these occurrences are happening when we’re not here, so we feel safer,” Boggs said.

Specifics about the incident haven’t been released yet other than that the issue stemmed from a verbal altercation that escalated.

“It’s just becoming more of a common occurrence. Maybe a little more police presence? Be safe and keep your eyes open when you’re walking downtown, especially late at night,” Whitney said.

Police have not released information about a suspect or suspects at this time.

They do ask that if you have any information to call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Police tell us their advice for anyone who becomes involved in a road rage incident is to remain calm, contact police immediately and do not engage with the other party.

