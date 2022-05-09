Cooler start to the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out on the cool side with temperatures in the lower 50s around Savannah and some upper 40s possible at daybreak Monday morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with a northerly breeze around 10 miles per hour throughout the day.

Monday Tybee Tides: 2.3′ 9:10AM I 6.9′ 3:26PM 2.6′ 9:34PM

Comfortable weather sticks around all day with highs in the 70s! pic.twitter.com/fidlDF3Ocy — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 9, 2022

Temperatures only warm to the upper 60s at lunchtime with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Overall, it’ll be a below average day temperatures-wise, coming in under our average low of 61 and our average high of 84.

The below average trend continues into our Tuesday with morning temperatures once again in the lower 50s at daybreak around Savannah. Mostly sunny skies stick around with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny as well, just slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Most of Thursday will also be dry with highs near 80 degrees. A few showers along the coast are possible during the evening.

Friday looks to be our wettest day out of the next week. A broad area of low pressure will move toward the coast, bringing in a good chance of widespread showers along with some thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but moderate and much needed rainfall is likely.

Fog will be possible Saturday morning with afternoon showers possible. Warmer weather returns this weekend with mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

