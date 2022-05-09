Cowan Ave. blocked as crews battle house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews were called the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of Cowan Avenue.

Chatham Emergency Services responded to the scene. They say the fire started around 6:40 a.m. on Monday. One of the people living in the home called, according to Chatham EMS.

Crews were on scene four minutes later and the house was already fully involved.

All five people living inside were able to evacuate safely. The house is a total loss.

Chatham EMS says they will be on scene for several hours. They are waiting for Georgia Power to shut off power so it’s safe for them to finish up.

They say it’s tough to control because of five different bedrooms inside the home, this as the roof collapsed and continues to spread to other bedrooms.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.