Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Cowan Ave. blocked as crews battle house fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of Cowan Street.
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of Cowan Street.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews were called the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of Cowan Avenue.

Chatham Emergency Services responded to the scene. They say the fire started around 6:40 a.m. on Monday. One of the people living in the home called, according to Chatham EMS.

Crews were on scene four minutes later and the house was already fully involved.

All five people living inside were able to evacuate safely. The house is a total loss.

Chatham EMS says they will be on scene for several hours. They are waiting for Georgia Power to shut off power so it’s safe for them to finish up.

They say it’s tough to control because of five different bedrooms inside the home, this as the roof collapsed and continues to spread to other bedrooms.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

If you live in unincorporated Chatham County – you may be seeing some big changes coming for...
Chatham Co. Commission holding information session on fire fee changes
*
Books to Kids drive at Walmart in Pooler on Friday
The ‘Light the Fire’ ceremony aims to shed light on veteran suicide and mental health
Operation Patriots FOB ‘Light the Fire’ ceremony aims to shed light on veteran suicide and mental health
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft