Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Death toll of Havana hotel explosion rises to 35

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, was severely damaged in a fatal explosion. The death toll...
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, was severely damaged in a fatal explosion. The death toll has risen to 35.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) — More bodies were pulled from the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital on Monday, bringing the official death toll of a powerful explosion at the iconic building to 35.

Cuba’s Fire Department Chief Luis Guzmán told state TV that three more bodies were recovered overnight as search crews with dogs hunted for hours through debris in the 19th century structure of the Hotel Saratoga.

The Ministry of Health later said the toll of dead had risen to 35, with 20 injured patients still hospitalized.

The 96-room, five-star hotel in Old Havana was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday.

Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion at the hotel owned by Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA was still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

President Joe Biden, during his White House run and the push for the infrastructure bill, made...
LIVE: Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
Police are investigating at a home where three children were found dead.
3 children found dead, mother arrested
A neighbor describes the disturbance coming from a neighbor's home, where three children were...
Neighbor said she heard 'ranting and raving' before 3 kids found dead
The national average for regular gasoline rose to about $4.32 Monday, a fraction of a penny shy...
Gas prices race back to near record highs