Georgia Southern University graduation ceremonies begin

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This week marks the end of college life for thousands of students in Savannah and Statesboro.

Georgia Southern awards degrees this week across several ceremonies.

For the 4,300 graduates getting degrees this week, university leaders say they’ve gotten their education during unprecedented times and will enter a world that we’ve never seen.

Rows of graduates waited their turn as families waited to hear their name during Spring commencement. It’s been a tumultuous four years for students like Kate Key who studied physical therapy and worked as an athletic trainer.

“It has been very bizarre, especially during Covid times, especially working with the football team at times and various other teams.”

For these students, half their college life was spent in a pandemic, learning virtually and in-person and adapting over and over. Georgia Southern’s president says their flexibility will serve them well in a job market that is hungry for talented, well-educated “go-getters”.

“..at the end of the day, that’s our ultimate goal..to make them career-ready, with their credentials and diploma, so they can go out and have successful lives, careers, professions.”

Kate hopes to move forward into grad school, but feels she’s gotten the foundation she needs.

“..I feel I got the best experience here. So, thanks Georgia Southern!”

The univerity will continue commencement ceremonies here in Statesboro and in Savannah through this week.

