Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 05-09-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thank you Canada and clouds for our unseasonably cool weather in May. We woke up to some 40s Monday morning and I think we’ll have a few Tuesday morning as well. It’s a dry cool high pressure cascading down I-95. It’s keeping Atlantic low pressure at bay but just until Thursday night, and we’ll have some rain storms.

A clear, bright, and comfortable evening near 70° at 8:11pm sunset, and if it’s comfortable for us, it’ll be comfortable for gnats.

Daybreak Tuesday mostly sunny and chilly with lows west of I-95 dropping to 47°, Savannah 50°, and 55° at the beaches. Afternoon highs near 80° with sunshine.

Wednesday: 54/81 Sunny

Thursday: 57/78 Cloud increasing for the coast and making a run inland throughout the day. It’s the large area of low pressure that’s slowly going to shift southwest. I’m keeping the rain chances low due to aforementioned high pressure with its dry air remaining in place inland, so the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be just off the coast.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night as the low moves inland. Plan on at least intermittent rain and thunderstorms Friday. Not a good beach day, actually beginning as early as Tuesday with long swells and rip current risks.

Clouds linger Saturday but rain chances drop a bit. Upper 80s return Sunday, so enjoy this unseasonably cool weather!

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

