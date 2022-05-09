Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

K-9 finds 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.
K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.(Steele Police Department/Town of Steele)
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A K-9 in Alabama led officers to a huge marijuana bust Monday morning.

Police in Steele said K-9 Tara, who specializes in drug sniffing, alerted officers to a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on Interstate 59.

Police said approximately 250 pounds of marijuana was seized from the vehicle. Two people were arrested.

Officials did not provide additional information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 in the Oval...
Biden signs Ukraine ‘lend-lease’ bill in rejoinder to Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Historic marker unveiled at the Kiah House
Historic marker unveiled at the Kiah House
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B
Lowcountry teacher honored as 2022 teacher of the year for the South Carolina public charter...
Lowcountry teacher honored as 2022 teacher of the year for the South Carolina public charter district