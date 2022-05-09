Players reporting to Statesboro for inaugural Tormenta USL W League team

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -The first group of women’s soccer players have started reporting to Statesboro over the last week as they prepare for the inaugural season of Tormenta FC in the USL W League.

“I am so eager to get them in their Tormenta gear and have an actual game,” said Tormenta co-owner Netra Van Tassell.

Players will continue to come in throughout the week.

Tormenta recruited players from across the country; top soccer players from the collegiate ranks and their own academy- they even have five international players, all of them will play a part in a brand-new league aimed at growing the game.

“I understand the seriousness and the scope of it. I don’t think they understand it fully, yet,” said Head Coach Jim Robbins.

For some players, it’s a homecoming of sorts, like Sydney Martinez- a goal keeper out of USF, and an Effingham County alum.

“We’re starting the very first team here, all these girls, so we’re just going to try our best and make some history here,” Martinez said. “It’s so amazing to see how much soccer has grown just in our little area.”

The players that are already in town attended Saturday night’s men’s game, and said after seeing the fan base, it’s exciting to imagine their debut for Tormenta Nation.

“I hope we get, you know, half as many fans as the boys have, because that would be nice to get to have a large group of people watching us, cheering us on, and just having the support from people will be really cool,” said Kelly Giddes, a wing player.

The team doesn’t have long to practice together, just a week or so, but they said soccer is the universal language, and the fast style they plan to play will make it fun for fans to watch.

They’ll take the field for their very first game in club history Saturday, May 14 at home at Erk Russell Park, facing the S.C. United Bantams at 7:30 P.M.

Tickets are still available.

