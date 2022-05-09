Proud to be a Farmer: Ben Boyd

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Farming roots run deep in Effingham and Screven counties for the Boyd family.

It’s more than a family business, it’s a tradition passed down for over 100 years.

“We really take pride in it. We are standing in a field like my momma grew up in the house right on the other side of those pine trees and her mother grew up on the other side of that,” said farmer Ben Boyd.

“We’ve got generations that have worked this dirt back from when they were using mules and plowing it all and hoeing it by hand to where we are today. We haven’t forgotten anything, we are just committed to taking care of this land now as they were 100 years ago,” said Boyd.

Throughout the years, the Boyd family has faced challenges just like other farmers. From price increases to supply chain issues and even an abnormally dry start to this season, one thing has always been constant. The Boyd’s positive attitude.

“It’s what we do, we find problems and we find solutions. We will come up with a cure somehow. The biggest thing is, we’ve got to get it done, we’ve got to feed the world. Somebody has to get the crop in and we have to get it back out,” he said. “We have done so much with so little for so long, if you give us something we will make it work.”

In order to make it work for over 100 years, it has taken commitment and effort from the entire family.

“It’s as true of a family farm as you could possibly get. It is not uncommon for you to come to the fields and there will be three generations working. I mean actively working.”

That includes the potential next generation of Boyd’s kids, who will join the family in the field after school and on weekends when they have the time to do so.

“If he would’ve walked in Wrigley Field and pitched for the majors, I would not be any prouder of him than what he did Saturday.”

“As a parent, you are always proud of your kids, but when he is following in my footsteps, where I followed in my father’s footsteps and in his father’s footsteps, it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like what you are doing is worthwhile.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.