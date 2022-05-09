Wine, Women & Shoes ready for another big year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big week for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

Their annual Wine, Women and Shoes fundraiser is now just days away.

“It’s just a week that’s going to be a little crazy, a lot of fun, a lot of sweat but all worth it in the end because we know when we finish this, this house stays open,” said RMHC of the Coastal Empire CEO Billy Sorochak.

Now in its 8th year, Wine, Women and Shoes has become one of the biggest fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House.

“We have raised over a million dollars for this one event for the children and families for the upstate,” Sorochak says.

And if you ever go to the event, you’ll understand why.

“We have 52 different wines, we have Shoe Guys, key to the closet, key to the cellar,” says Sorochak.

Making it an event, people truly want to be part of.

“We don’t want to be that charity that just has their hands out and says, ‘you have to give.’ We want you to give but we want you to have a good time while you do it,” said Sorochak.

Of course, putting on a lavish fun event, takes a little help from businesses like the Dewitt Tilton Group.

“I think once you come in and you see, it gets in your heart. You deal with Bill and Janet and you see what they do it’s, why wouldn’t you do it?” Said President of the Dewitt Tilton Group Chris Tilton.

“And Chris is being very humble. He had one step out the door on that visit and he turned to me and said, ‘we’re all in,’” recall Sorochak.

So, thanks to title sponsor Dewitt Tilton and others, Wine, Women and Shoes can continue to do what it does best, raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Money that is truly making a difference right here in our community.

“When you give us that money the most important thing is it stays here, not a penny of it leaves. It’s every illness, it’s every injury from newborns to 22 years of age,” said Sorochak.

