Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Four people displaced after fire on W. 47th Street

4 people displaced after fire on W. 47th Street
4 people displaced after fire on W. 47th Street(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a fire at 8:55 p.m. on the 100 block of West 47th Street Monday night.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of a single story residential structure. There were also flames coming from a rear bedroom.

They very quickly extinguished the fire and stopped the flames from extending throughout the structure. The home still sustained heavy smoke damage.

Four people have been displaced as a result, two of which suffered from smoke inhalation. There were also four cats in the home. Firefighters were able to rescue one but three others died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Two people injured in shooting in Garden City
Two people injured in shooting in Garden City
Chatham County Commission discusses the Fire Protection Service Fee during virtual meeting
Chatham County Commission discusses the Fire Protection Service Fee during virtual meeting
THE News at 11
Chatham County Commission discusses the Fire Protection Service Fee during virtual meeting
Lowcountry teacher honored as 2022 teacher of the year for the South Carolina public charter...
Lowcountry teacher honored as 2022 teacher of the year for the South Carolina public charter district