Four people displaced after fire on W. 47th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a fire at 8:55 p.m. on the 100 block of West 47th Street Monday night.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of a single story residential structure. There were also flames coming from a rear bedroom.

They very quickly extinguished the fire and stopped the flames from extending throughout the structure. The home still sustained heavy smoke damage.

Four people have been displaced as a result, two of which suffered from smoke inhalation. There were also four cats in the home. Firefighters were able to rescue one but three others died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

