Another cool morning, comfortable afternoon

By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The below average trend continues into our Tuesday with morning temperatures once again in the lower 50s at daybreak around Savannah.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 3.2′ 10:07AM I 8.1′ 4:19PM I 3.6′ 10:37PM

Mostly sunny skies stick around with temperatures topping out near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny as well, just slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Most of Thursday will also be dry with highs near 80 degrees. A few showers along the coast are possible during the evening.

Friday looks to be our wettest day out of the next week. A broad area of low pressure will move toward the coast, bringing in a good chance of widespread showers along with some thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but moderate and much needed rainfall is likely.

Fog will be possible Saturday morning with afternoon showers possible. Warmer weather returns this weekend with mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

