Appling County held their annual law enforcement memorial service Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Appling County’s annual law enforcement memorial service not only remembers Georgia officers killed or lost in the line of duty in the past year, but also for locals lost even a century ago.

They read the names of 42 officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Appling County has held this memorial for more than 30 years to coincide with Police Memorial Week.

Sheriff Mark Melton urged everyone to remember not only the officers but the families who live every day with the loss.

He says an officer lost to one community department is a loss to all of Georgia. “We’re a brotherhood that’s bigger than any other brotherhood in America, quite honestly. We long for each other to be safe, and we cry and feel destroyed when they’re not safe,” Sheriff Mark Melton said.

The community marked the loss of the sheriff’s K9 Officer Cash back in October, but also the loss of Baxley officer Michael Aspinwall back in 1905.

