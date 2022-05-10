Baxley police ask for public’s help after body was found on the side of the road

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - On Friday, police discovered a body on the side of the road in Baxley.

Baxley police and GBI agents say they’re continuing to investigate this case.

But they say they need the public’s help. They say in a town the size of Baxley, someone somewhere knows something.

Police say a motorist spotted a body on the side of James drive on the outskirts of town.

They identified the victim as 29-year-old Lennal Dasher of Baxley.

As they wait for the autopsy results, they’re interviewing people who knew Dasher to know what was going on that could have possibly led to his death.

“Anything they saw, or heard, or was told by another person...they need to come forward with that information so we can process that information and vet it out,” Spec. Agent in Charge Mark Pro said.

He says it could be something as simple as an unusual person or car in Dasher’s neighborhood lately or in the area where they found his body.

He says you can contact either the Baxley police department or the Douglas Office of the GBI and you can do that anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.