Bluffton company donates 75,000 diaper changing kits to Ukraine

By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Bluffton baby gear company has donated 75,000 diaper changing kits to Ukraine, in an effort to help parents with an everyday task during a time when everyday items aren’t guaranteed.

“We knew that it was something that we could donate that we had excess inventory of that would make an impact for them,” Beav Brodie, CEO, Tactical Baby Gear said.

The kits come in small packaging but include everything a parent would need.

“You’ve got the diaper, you’ve got eight wipes, you’ve got the changing mat, a distraction card and a trash bag,” Brodie said.

Now that they’re shipped off, the company says they just want their donation to make an impact.

“I hope for a mom or a father that receives this and has young kids in diapers, when they receive it and understand what’s inside that it’s like a sigh of relief,” Brodie said.

To get these kits on the ground, they partnered with an international distribution company that sent them first to Poland and from there is delivering the kits to Ukrainians.

