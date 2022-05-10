Body cam video of Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus stop and search released

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office addressing the public after deputies stopped and searched the Delaware State University’s lacrosse team bus last month.

The sheriff’s office released one body camera video that lasts about 20 minutes and shows a deputy interacting with the students during their traffic stop.

The bus was pulled over for driving in the left lane, and the deputies use a K-9 search around the bus when the deputy who pulled over the bus is told the K-9 alerted.

“It’s a buncha dang schoolgirls on the bus. it’s probably some weed.”

From there, the deputies inform the students that the K-9 has alerted and they will be searching their luggage.

“This is our job. this is what we do, ok? Everyday, we get out here, we stop commercial vehicles, ok? believe it or not, a majority of the drugs and large amounts of money, trafficking children, trafficking anything up and down these interstates that’s what we do, ok?”

The Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman spoke Tuesday during a news conference about the stop.

“No personal items on the bus or persons were searched.”

But body cam shows deputies going through the students’ belongings, including their bags and medications.

Deputies pull a wrapped item out of one bag, and a student is asked about the item. She tells the deputy it was a gift from her aunt that she hasn’t opened.

“And you don’t know what it is? I really don’t know what it is, you know, that seems kind of like, what’s going on?”

Deputies then take the wrapped item off the bus to open it.

“It’s a book safe. It hasn’t been opened.”

After finishing searching the luggage deputies return on to the bus to inform the students nothing illegal was found.

“Alright ladies, thank you. we’re going to get out of here, you guys enjoy the rest of your trip.”

