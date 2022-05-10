Sky Cams
Hilton Head town manager speaks out about proposed 2023 budget(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The proposal for the 2023 Hilton Head budget is over a hundred pages long, but don’t worry WTOC won’t make you read it. Instead, WTOC spoke with the manager Marc Orlando about the key points you need to know.

The total budget is just under 120 million dollars, money they’re looking to spend on what they think are the town’s most important needs.

“The goal this year is aligning resources with priorities so there is that transparency,” Orlando said.

He says there have been several public meetings in the last few weeks to extend that transparency as well. Orlando says there are several key points to spend it on.

“It includes also a 45-million-dollar capital improvement program, where the focus there is on our roads, water, sewer, storm water, parks and facilities inclusive of beach parks,” Orlando said.

He says there will also be significant investment in the island’s expanding code enforcement and new short term rental programs.

Two examples that back up what Orlando says is spending money not on departments, but instead on action-based plans, something the mayor and council were looking for.

“Overall, the process is refined, and time was spent to present a budget that aligns with what council expects,” Orlando said.

The next step for this budget will come on the first Tuesday in June, with the second and final reading that includes a public hearing. If it’s approved then, the town will get to work on implementing all these things we just told you about.

