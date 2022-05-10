Sky Cams
Liberty Co. Sheriff to address incident involving Delaware State athletes

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman is holding a news conference on Tuesday after Delaware State University said the university’s lacrosse team was stopped and searched on their bus while traveling through Georgia on April 20.

WTOC will stream this news conference online at 4 p.m.

A statement released by President Tony Allen of Delaware State said the university is contacting the governor of Delaware, members of Congress and law enforcement in Georgia about the incident.

The statement included a link to a YouTube video showing deputies standing on a bus telling the riders on board that their luggage was going to be searched. The statement described the actions of the deputies as “attempting to intimidate our student-athletes into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia.”

The statement went on to say that deputies found nothing illegal on the bus.

