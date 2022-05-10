Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Pacesetters Concert benefitting the Girls on the Run

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Girl Power gets a soundtrack next month with the return of the Pacesetters Concert benefitting the Girls on the Run program here in Savannah.

Kristin King is Girls on the Run board president. She is also one of the musicians behind the high-energy show at 45 Bistro on June 12th that is the largest fundraiser of the year for the program for young women.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

SCCPSS graduation ceremonies begin May 23
SCCPSS graduation ceremonies begin May 23
Local impact of World Lupus Day
Local impact of World Lupus Day
Pacesetters Concert benefitting the Girls on the Run
Pacesetters Concert benefitting the Girls on the Run
SCCPSS graduation ceremonies begin May 23
SCCPSS graduation ceremonies begin May 23