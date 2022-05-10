Savannah city leaders responding to recent gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violent crime continues to rise in Savannah.

So far this month, we’ve already seen five shootings, ending with four people injured and three dead.

Not only are we seeing that spike in gun violence in Savannah, but these incidents are happening in areas where there are a lot of tourists and where locals are in busy stretches of downtown.

The latest incident happened over the weekend. Savannah Police tell us it was a road rage incident that turned into a deadly shooting.

It happened early Sunday Morning on one of the busiest intersections of downtown Savannah - Bull and Broughton streets.

Savannah Police say a 32-year-old man died and a woman was injured in that incident.

We spoke to two businesses in the area that say, it isn’t normally an area marked off with crime scene tape and they were thankful that they were already closed for the night.

Carol Bell, a community volunteer and former Alderwoman-At Large is encouraging those businesses, faith leaders, non-profit organizations, community leaders and citizens to all come together to stop this gun violence happening in Savannah.

“We are losing too many valuable lives, young people dying, families…we have seen this play out over and over again, how much is enough so my suggestion is, c’mon guys tell us, let’s pull together and try to work together because working together does work,” Bell said.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will hold his weekly update on Tuesday and we plan to ask him about how he will address the rise in incidents happening in these busy areas of the downtown.

