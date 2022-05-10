Savannah nonprofits teaming up to provide more resources for residents east of downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wheels are turning on a development that aims to revitalize neighborhoods just east of Savannah’s Historic District.

Plans for an early learning center, children’s library, workout center and an adult education center are in the works for an area just off Wheaton Street.

The project is slated to go on a nine acre plot of land, which is owned by the Housing Authority of Savannah.

And in just a few years, residents over here will start to see the landscape change into a center for resources, meant to improve quality of life for all who live around it.

“We’re trying to bring quality education, mixed income housing and community health and wellness initiatives there to really bring up the neighborhood so that it’s a great neighborhood to live in for people from a variety of walks of life,” said East Savannah United, Inc. Board Chairman, Jeff Cole.

East Savannah United, a six-year old nonprofit, will be joined by the likes of Goodwill of Southeast Georgia, YMCA of Coastal Georgia, the Housing Authority of Savannah, Live Oak Public Libraries and the city and county to erect a 20,000 square foot fitness and community center, 20,000 square foot adult education center and an early learning center and library.

All resources Cole and others say are sorely needed in the area.

Recently hired East Savannah United Executive Director, Derek Mallow, said “We need early childhood education, and the voters approved to bring this SPLOST project to fruition. East Savannah United is to be the operator and to make sure we select the operator who’s going to oversee that. But we also get to bring this consortium of nonprofits together, like the YMCA, Goodwill and Live Oak Public Libraries and many other partners to provide services and programs to many families and kids on this side of town who actually need it.”

Cole says it may be a few years before any groundbreaking at the site.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.