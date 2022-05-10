Sky Cams
Two people injured in shooting in Garden City

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police are investigating a shooting where two people were injured at the Savannah Pines Mobile Home Park.

Investigators say it started as a dispute between neighbors. Garden City Police responded around 10:30p.m.

One man was shot in the leg and another man was pistol whipped. Both victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

Pooler Police also responded to assist. The shooting is under investigation.

